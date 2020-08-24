Biden vows ‘no new taxes’ for those earning less than $400,000

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:30 EDT, 23 August 2020 | Updated: 20:34 EDT, 23 August 2020

Joe Biden has said he will raise taxes for those earning more than $400,000, but ‘no new taxes’ beyond that.

In his first joint interview with Kamala Harris, his running mate for the 2020 election, Biden said the Republican narrative about him planning to impose sweeping new taxes was incorrect.

He said 90 per cent of businesses were ‘Mom and Pop businesses’ employing less than 50 people, and vowed to help them.

Asked about the repeated attacks by Donald Trump on his mental health, Biden, 77, laughed.

‘Watch me. Mr President, watch me,’ he said.

‘Look at us both – what we do, what we say. Come on.

‘I think it’s a legitimate question to ask anybody over 70. But what I say is: watch me.’

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sat down with ABC News on Sunday night for a joint interview

He also said he had no intention of being a one-term president.

Biden was fiercely critical of Trump for not ‘listening to the science’ to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said Trump was guilty of ‘walking away and not dealing with the solutions’ to COVID-19.

He said he did not blame Trump for the pandemic, but did blame him for responding by suggesting drinking bleach and resisting face mask orders.

‘This isn’t about freedom. It’s a patriotic responsibility to protect your neighbors,’ he said.

‘We cannot get this country moving until we beat the virus.’

Biden, 77, grew animated when asked about Donald Trump’s failures as president

Harris, 55, dodged questions about her previous attacks on Biden during the primary debates

Asked if he would shut the country down again, if scientists recommended it, he replied: ‘I would shut it down. I would listen to the science.’

Biden said he had been ‘pleading’ with the president for ‘a plan’.

He said: ‘Somebody should be in charge of distributing the vaccine. It’s about a plan. How?’

Biden said he was convinced he could win the election without campaigning as Trump has, with mass rallies.

Biden pointed out that people – such as former presidential candidate Herman Cain – have died after attending Trump’s rallies.

‘It’s about being responsible,’ he said.

One of Biden’s most passionate moments was when asked about Trump’s description of the neo-Nazi Charleston protesters as being ‘very good people’ on both sides.

‘No president has ever said that,’ he said, with a flash of anger.

Harris, 55, was asked about her attack on Biden during the debates, in a fiery row over racism.

‘What is hurtful to me is that black families own one tenth of the wealth of white families,’ she said.

She said it was ‘hurtful’ that systemic inequalities existed.

Harris dismissed the question as irrelevant, saying she was focused now on winning the election.