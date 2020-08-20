Billie Eilish urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’ as she proudly endorses Joe Biden

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com

Published: 02:20 EDT, 20 August 2020 | Updated: 03:03 EDT, 20 August 2020

Billie Eilish spoke directly to voters on Wednesday evening before debuting her poignant single My Future at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The 18-year-old singer urged those tuning in to ‘vote like our lives and the world depend on it,’ while proudly endorsing Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

‘You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess — Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,’ began Eilish, who delivered her powerful speech against a purple backdrop.

The Bad Guy hitmaker directly called out President Donald Trump’s ineffectiveness and stressed the importance of electing a leader that embodies true American values.

‘We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and covid — not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.

‘And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake; someone who is building a team that shares our values,’ expressed Eilish passionately.

After listing the qualities she seeks in a leader, Billie voiced her support for Joe Biden and endorsed his capabilities as president.

‘It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out.’

Eilish closed out her powerful speech by encouraging citizens to vote with purpose and to ensure that they are registered to vote in their state.

‘We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it — because they do. The only way to be certain of our future is to make it ourselves. Please register; please vote,’ concluded the Grammy winner.

In her new track My Future, which she performed alongside brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell, 23, Billie sings ’cause I’m in love with my future/Can’t wait to meet her.’

The pre-filmed performance commenced with Eilish standing at her keyboard, while singing the song’s lyrics in her famous falsetto.

The song, eventually, picked up, which prompted Billie to remove her mic from its stand and work the minimalistic performance space.

Finneas could be seen playing guitar as his sister effortlessly moved her way through the empowering song.

Other than Eilish, the 2020 Democratic National Convention was treated to performances by John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter, and more.

On Tuesday, Biden was formally nominated as the Democratic candidate for president, with Kamala Harris becoming his official running mate on Wednesday at the 2020 DNC, according to CNN.