Birthday: Northern governors salute Sultan of Sokoto at 64

The Northern Governors Forum has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for the peace initiatives and efforts to address illiteracy in Nigeria’s Northern region.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong made the commendation in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Sultan’s 64th birthday.

The message was issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Monday in Jos.He commended the Sultan for promoting peace, unity and development in the Northern Region and the entire nation.

Lalong said thag the traditional ruler had also contributed immensely to addressing insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and ending the Quaranic education system (Almajiri) practiced in the region.

He said that the Almajiri system had operated in the region in spite of several attempts to end it, until recently when governors of the region took bold steps to return the students to their families and also take care of their education and welfare.

“You have remained a great advocate of good governance, peaceful coexistence and accountable leadership which explains your consistent support and wise counsel particularly to governors of the Northern region and the country at large.

” We are proud of your advocacy and support, towards tackling the challenges of the region as you remain a source of inspiration to the Northern Governors Forum,” he said.

Lalong prayed to God to grant the sultan good health, more wisdom and divine protection, while urging him to continue to avail the country his counsel on critical issues that affect the well being of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria, was born on Aug. 24, 1946.

