Bishop hails Fulani, Atyap peace-pact

From AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The Anglican Archbishop of Kaduna Province and Bishop of Wusasa Diocese, Zaria, Most Rev. Ali Buba-Lamido, has endorsed the Fulani and Atyap Peace agreement, describing it as a big step towards peace and reconciliation in Atyap chiefdom, Zango Kataf area.

In a statement in Kaduna on Thursday, Archbishop Lamido said the resolutions of the peace meeting if truly implemented, will go a long way in resolving the conflict.

He, however, urged the community leaders, clerics and the youths to team up to see to the realisation of the resolutions.

Lamido called for a network of think-tanks and dialogue to enhance social and economic relations to promote the welfare and prosperity of the people in the area.

“The Peace Meeting between the Fulani and the Atyap people chaired by AVM Ishaya Shekari and Dr Salim Umar on recently was a big step towards peace and reconciliation in Atyap Chiefdom. The meeting which had in attendance security chiefs and the local government officials was a right step in the right direction.