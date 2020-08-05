Bizwoman to court: My husband is merciless, threatens my life

A 42-year-old businesswoman, Mrs Ronke Alade, has dragged her husband, Mr Dauda Alade, to an Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, customary court seeking for the dissolution of her marriage to her husband.

Mrs Alade told the court yesterday that she could no longer bear what she said had been constant beatings from her husband since they got married, saying the beatings were threatening her life.

The petitioner claimed that there was a case in 2019 when her husband hit her hard on the chest and she had to undergo intensive treatment in hospital.

She urged the court to dissolve the union to enable her have peace of mind and save her life.

The marriage is blessed with four children: Fathia Alade, 20; Saudat

Alade, 16; Bolaji, 13; and Pamilerin Alade, 6.

She claimed that she had been largely taking care of the children’s school fees.

Two witnesses for the petitioner, 70-year-old Mrs Cecilia Ajewole and

Mr Joseph Osho, 85, told the court they supported her prayer for divorce “to avoid casualty, having explored all available means to talk to her husband without any positive solution for a smooth relationship.”

The president of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, assisted by Chief James Aworinde and Mrs Zenobia Ogundipe, adjourned the matter till August 25, 2020 to enable Mr Alade appear before it to defend himself, while urging the parties to maintain peace.

Like this: Like Loading...