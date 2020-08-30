Black man ‘stabbed AutoZone employee because he felt the need to find a white male to kill’ 

By Harriet Alexander For Mailonline

Published: 19:35 EDT, 29 August 2020 | Updated: 20:24 EDT, 29 August 2020

A black teenager allegedly stabbed a white Auto Zone employee after watching Facebook videos of police brutality and feeling felt ‘the need to find a white male to kill’, prosecutors claim.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, appeared in court in Columbus, Georgia, on Thursday charged with with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

He entered the Auto Zone near his home in Columbus on August 25 at 8:36am, and asked the employee for a thermostat.

When the worker told him they did not have one and turned to walk away, Hatchett allegedly stabbed him multiple times, then fled from the store.

Surveillance footage appears to show him running from the scene.

Hatchett was seen on surveillance footage walking up to the Auto Zone store in Columbus

Shortly after he was seen running away from the store, having allstabbed the employee

The worker was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say he is to be lucky to be alive.

Police were tipped off by members of the public after releasing images captured on surveillance cameras.

On Thursday, Hatchett appeared before Judge Julius Hunter for his arraignment.

Sgt Ray Mills told the court that Hatchett smiled at officers when they came to arrest him at his home, and confessed to stabbing the employee.

Police were called to the store and quickly tracked down Hatchett after tips from the public

Mills claimed Hatchett told him he was angered by clips of police brutality he had seen on social media, and targeted his victim because he was white.

‘Mr Hatchett told me that he had been watching Facebook videos of police shootings in other parts of the country and that he felt the need to find a white male to kill,’ Mills told the court, according to WRBL.

Just three days before the stabbing, Hatchett had been freed on bond after being charged with criminal damage to property, WLTZ reported.

And he was arrested six months ago for two felonies including aggravated assault.

Judge Hunter declined to issue bond after the latest charges, and ordered a mental health evaluation.

Hatchett’s case has been sent up to Superior Court.