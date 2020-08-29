Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, dies of cancer

Hollywood actor, Chadwick Boseman, best known for his stunning role in Marvel’s blockbuster superhero movie, “Black Panther” is dead.

The 43-year-old actor passed away in his Los Angeles home with his wife, Taylor Ledward, and other family members by his side, after battling a chronic colon cancer for four years, a statement by his family said on Friday night.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement posted on Twitter.

The statement said he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, and that the disease progressed ultimately to stage four.

Until his death, Boseman never spoke publicly about his health problem. His family said he was always under the knife during most of his filming projects.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement read.

The actor had his biggest star turn in 2018 when he starred as T’Challa/Black Panther, the proud king of Wakanda, a fictional African nation in “Black Panther.”

Though his character had first appeared in Marvel’s superhero comics “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, the actor was more widely praised for his performance in the 2018 film.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, Marvel Studios’ first Black director, became a cultural touchstone with its Black-led cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dispelling notions that Black-led films could not perform well overseas, it was on the list of top-grossing films at the worldwide box office as it earned $1.34 billion globally.

But it was more widely accepted in Africa for beaming light on the new narrative about the black continent as against the usually hunger-stricken portrait of the continent in many Hollywood movies.

Also, Boseman’s “wakanda” pose became a significant theme in many weddings in Africa.

He was once asked to talk about what he felt as the toughest thing in making Black Panther.

He said, “Searching for what my real culture is. As an African-American, I have searched for that my entire life. But [I was playing] a person who didn’t have to search for it. Having that, I value it.

“There is a certain patriotism to something that has never been lost — it is ancient. And being able to hold on to that throughout the movie, I was like, ‘Wow, the weight of that is something I have to convey to the world.’ And I don’t know it, my parents don’t know it, my grandparents don’t know it. It was that thing.

“You could do that movie, and it’s a parody of that idea. And that is insulting. It was constantly wanting to convey that to the audience and say, ‘No, we are not making fun of this. This is not Coming to America.’ I was like, ‘We want to make a superhero movie. But that’s not the most important thing here. And the people will love the superhero movie if they get this other thing from it. And you have to have it first.”

His African leaning went as far back in the late 1990s when he worked as a student of Howard University, in an African bookstore. He also embarked on a trip to Ghana.

After college, he lived in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn where he taught acting to children at a Black research library in Harlem.

