Black Panther views surge on Amazon and Apple charts in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:30 EDT, 30 August 2020 | Updated: 19:16 EDT, 30 August 2020

Viewings of 2018’s Black Panther have surged across streaming platforms, after the shocking death of Chadwick Boseman on Friday.

As of Sunday morning, the Marvel film shot to the third slot on Amazon’s best-selling movies list, and is in the ‘top five most popular films on Apple and Amazon charts,’ according to Deadline.

With $700 million in grosses, the Oscar-winning film remains the second-highest grossing superhero movie of all time.

In memory: Renewed interest in 2018’s Black Panther has surged after the shocking death of Chadwick Boseman on Friday, according to Deadline

Renewed interest among fans was sparked after the film’s star passed away at his home in the Los Angeles.

‘It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,’ the family said in a statement on Instagram.

‘A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.’

Massive hit: As of Sunday morning, Black Panther shot to the third slot on Amazon’s best-selling movies list, and is in the top five most popular films on Apple and Amazon charts (seen in 2018)

The family revealed several of Boseman’s recent films, including Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, were filmed ‘during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.’

‘It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,’ the statement said. ‘The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.’

Boseman is survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and a parent and had no children, his publicist said. The actor had kept his diagnosis and much of his personal life under wraps.

Star-studded cast: With $700 million in grosses, the Oscar-winning film remains the second-highest grossing superhero movie of all time; seen in 2018

He had been reported to be dating Ledward after the pair were spotted together on the red carpet at the 2019 SAG awards, but his marriage was not reported until his death.

The couple was last seen together in February at the 69th NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his cancer diagnosis, but had sparked concerns over his health earlier this year after fans took note of his unusually thin appearance.

In memory: Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther costars have been paying tribute to the late actor, who was was known for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s revolutionary superhero film; seen in 2019

Born in South Carolina the son of a nurse and an upholstery entrepreneur, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. He has roots in the West African country Sierra Leone.

The actor had been known for playing real-life figures, including professional baseball player Jackie Robinson in 2013 biopic, 42, James Brown in 2014’s Get On Up and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall.

But his most memorable role was his 2018 performance as T’Challa, king of the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda and the crime fighter known as Black Panther, in the first major studio superhero movie featuring a predominantly Black cast.