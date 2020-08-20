Blatter slams FIFA committee for dropping probe against Infantino

A former FIFA chief, Joseph Blatter, has criticised the world football’s governing body after its ethics committee decided to drop a case against current President Gianni Infantino.
“Nothing surprises me anymore,’’ Mr Blatter, who was forced out in 2015 by the ethics committee, said on Thursday.
According to him, FIFA’s controlling bodies are no longer independent under Gianni Infantino.
On Wednesday, FIFA said Mr Infantino will not face sanctions over alleged ethics breaches because no conduct violations had taken place.
FIFA’s ethics committee had launched preliminary investigations into several alleged transgressions, including a FIFA-booked private flight from Suriname to Geneva, and secret meetings between Mr Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.
Report says Mr Infantino is still subject to criminal investigations in Switzerland, based on the suspicion that he instigated top prosecutor Mr Lauber to abuse his office. (dpa/NAN)
