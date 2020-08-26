Bloggers At War! Joro Olumofin Takes Legal Action Against Tunde Ednut As Their Beef Intensifies

Relationship expert, Olumofin has taken legal action against instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut.

Both men have been fighting each other online since last year after Tunde Ednut began claiming that Joro’s posts are fake and not from readers as he claims.

Joro hit back by claiming Tunde Ednut was deported from the UK and is living in the US illegally.

For weeks, Tunde Ednut has continued posting subliminals directed at Joro. Joro has now taken legal actions.

Joro filed a complaint against Tunde with the US Department of States for cyberstalking and criminal defamation, and for allegedly overstaying his visa in the US.

Joro made this revelation on Instagram and shared screenshots of the court documents.

Adejoro Olumofin, became popular for his interactive approach to controversial topics on Instagram.

The love doctor, who has 211,000 followers, obtained a BSc and MSc in psychology from the University of Lagos and is currently completing a Ph.D. His topics range from cheating partners to women with imaginary fiancés!

Joro reveals that he receives about 800 emails weekly, most of which start with “Hi Joro” followed by his readers asking for advice. He talks passionately about being a “listening ear” as he sets out to help people with their daily love struggles.

Tunde Ednut is not just your regular celebrity. He is a man of many dealings and has had his fair share of almost every area of the entertainment industry. He is possibly one individual whose name will keep coming up almost every month for many reasons.

Bulk of the Nigerian social media space today will be void with Tunde Ednut. First, he is one whose Instagram handle attracts many/differing comments or opinions and the celebrity is not in any way slow to lash out at people who either call him or those he has issues with.

