Bloody scenes as Muslims flagellate themselves with chains and blades during procession in Peshawar 

Graphic photos have captured the scenes in Peshawar as Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves with chains and blades.

The Muslims carried out the flagellation today during a procession to mark Ashura, the ninth day of Muharram in the first month of the Islamic calendar.

For the Shiite Muslims, Ashura is also a major religious event where followers of the faith commemorate the martyrdom of Husayn Ibn Ali al-Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who died at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The act of self-flagellation is seen as an act of washing away sins by those who carry out the ritual.

The pictures, taken in Pashawar, Pakistan, shows a group of Shiite Muslims wearing white trousers swinging swords and chains around to complete the flagellation.

Blood can be seen pouring from the backs of the men involved as a crowd watches.

