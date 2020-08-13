Bode George blasts Fayose over remarks on Obaseki

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, has blasted former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, for saying that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will lose the forthcoming governorship election.

Fayose, in an interview on Plustv Africa, had said that despite being a PDP member, he will not support Governor Obaseki’s re-election bid.

However, faulting Fayose’s statement, Chief George said the former Ekiti State governor was on his own.

George said: “I find it completely unacceptable. How can a committed member who has benefited immensely from the party pitch his tenth against our own candidate in Edo State?

“I am countering such remarks by telling the people of Edo State that we, members of the PDP in the South-West, that we are in support of Obaseki. We pray for him and we will work and support him to win the election.

“PDP in the South-West and I dissociate ourselves from Fayose’s statement. He is on his own because we do not know where that is coming from.”

