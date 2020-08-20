Bodycam shows Phoenix police held man who died on hot asphalt for nearly SIX MINUTES

Ramon Timothy Lopez, 28, died on August 4 after struggling with police in Phoenix

Police in Phoenix have released bodycam and surveillance footage that shows the incidents surrounding the controversial in-custody death of a man who was held by officers on hot asphalt for six minutes.

Ramon Timothy Lopez, 28, died on August 4 after struggling with police while being arrested. His cause of death and toxicology results are still pending with the medical examiner.

Civil rights advocates have already raised concern about the video, which shows officers grappling with Lopez on the street as he resisted.

The temperature at 10.30am that day was 99 degrees in Phoenix, and blacktop can reach 40 to 60 degrees hotter than the atmospheric temperature.

‘Another failure of Phoenix PD to serve and protect! When will officers learn that excessive force is ALWAYS wrong?!’ tweeted Ben Crump, the attorney for the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others killed in police interactions.

The incident unfolded on August 4, 2020 at 10.30am near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, when a woman called 911, concerned about a suspicious man making obscene gestures and looking into cars.

‘He’s kind of acting funny, he’s over there sticking his tongue out. I don’t know what’s wrong with him,’ the caller said. She also told the dispatcher the man had ripped shorts on and was ‘holding his private parts.’

The first officer arrived at the scene and saw the man matching the caller’s description, later identified as Lopez.

As the officer drove toward Lopez, he ran from the officer through the parking lot before tripping onto the sidewalk. Surveillance video shows Lopez apparently fix his shoe and once again stand up and run across the street.

Lopez then enters a convenience store and steals a drink from inside. As he’s leaving the store, the officer drives up.

Lopez throws some of the drink onto the officer and runs away into traffic on 51st Avenue. While the officer followed Lopez, the man continued throwing the drink onto the officer, who chased him and tackled him in the roadway.

While the first officer attempted to arrest Lopez, two additional officers arrived to assist. For several minutes, the three cops grappled with Lopez, attempting to restrain him, and were finally able to get him in handcuffs and leg restraints to stop him from kicking.

An incident report said Lopez had ‘super strength,’ which made it ‘very difficult to gain control of him, according to Arizona Republic. The cops arresting him believed his arm may have been broken in the struggle, but say he showed know pain or reaction on his face when they heard his bones pop.

After Lopez was restrained, the cops called for fire personnel to give him a health check, using the code ‘237’ in the radio transmissions, the code is used to describe illegal drugs.

In this case, the officer believed that Lopez was under the influence of illegal drugs due to his erratic behavior.

According to KNXV-TV, Lopez’s girlfriend, Evangelina Rodriguez, said that Lopez had paranoid schizophrenia. Court records show he has a history of arrests for charges including criminal damage, resisting arrest, and probation violations.

After more than five minutes on the asphalt, the cops moved Lopez to the back seat of a patrol car to get him out of the street, and drove him to a nearby parking lot to wait for paramedics.

The drive took about a minute, and when they arrived, Lopez was unresponsive in the back seat.

The video shows the cops took him out of the police vehicle, trying to wake him ​​and provide him water. Fire personnel arrived and took over medical treatment.

Lopez was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel at a nearby hospital. The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Police say that an internal investigation by the Phoenix Police Professional Standards Bureau is underway along with a separate criminal investigation by the homicide unit.

Findings will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.