Boko Haram: Group leads support campaign for Troops

A group under the aegis of Initiative for One Nigeria (ION), has vowed to hold massive campaigns to create awareness in support of the military’s efforts in the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

There have been reports of the resurgence of the extremist groups in the country with the latest one coming from the United States that another violent extremist group, Al-Qaeda has started penetrating the northwestern part of Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the Secretary-General of ION, Comrade Ohene Dominic Ejembi, said there was need for active participation by all citizens, stressing that the war against the insurgents shouldn’t be left alone for the Federal Government and the military.

According to ION, from its findings, there has been neglect from politicians, community heads as well as relevant stakeholders in charting a solution to the insurgency.

Describing the efforts of the military so far as “brilliant”, the group believes much more can be achieved if all and sundry would elect to come together and support the Nigerian military wholeheartedly.

The Initiative for One Nigeria, however, reassured that “by closing all gaps and working together with the military, the country will experience a rebirth in the coming days.”

