Boko Haram: We have to maintain control over liberated territories, Burarai tells troops

**Says A Lot More Needs to be done to Ensure Final Defeat of Terrorists

**Commends President Buhari for Improved Equipment Holding in Nigerian Army

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Against the backdrop of continued Boko Haram attacks in the North East and the fear created among citizens of communities in the zone, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has disclosed that a lot more needed to be done to maintain control over liberated territories, as well as full establish government authority in all areas within the North East.

Aside the need for control of liberated territories, General Buratai told troops, “We must remain poised to ensure the final defeat of the terrorists and to resist any attempt by the criminals to re-establish control in the liberated area”.

Speaking through the Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Enobong Udoh who represented him at the Chief of Army Staff 2020 Ed-el-Kabir Sallah Luncheon with troops of Super Camp 14 Damasak in Borno State on Saturday the 1st of August 2020, the COAS also reminded the troops that additional vehicles, fighting equipment have been injected into the Theatre in the last one year, and the Nigerian Army has taken additional delivery of new weapons and armaments of different calibers that will soon be injected into the mission area.

Furthermore, General Burarai thanked Mr President, Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support to the Nigerian Army (NA).

He noted that “the Nigerian Army has in the past 5 years witnessed rapid development in terms of its equipment holding, infrastructural development and welfare of troops with the numerous supports from President Buhari.

Continuing, Buratai expressed happiness for the Theatre’s tremendous successes over Boko Haram criminals and their international and local collaborators as well as their auxiliaries.

He used the opportunity to acknowledge the resilience, selfless service and doggedness of troops of Army Super Camp 14 Damasak in particular and 5 Brigade in general for their efforts at securing their Area of Responsibility in the face of daunting terrorists’ threats.

He also commended troops of the Theatre for their sacrifice, gallantry and patriotism in the face of daunting challenges.

Earlier, the Commander Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) N’Djamena Maj Gen IM Yusuf, in his goodwill remarks at the event appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for inviting him to be at the occasion and for making Sector 3 Damasak host the Luncheon, stating that the super camp Damasak is part of the MNJTF and also part of Sector 3 Nigeria.

He noted that the troops of the Sector/Super Camp have been doing very well in the counter-terrorism operations both as part of Sector 3 Nigeria and as part of the MNJTF and used the opportunity to commend the unity of purpose and the cohesion between and among the troops of the MNJTF.

Among senior officers that attended the occasion were the Theatre Commander Operation Lafuya Dole Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya, Air Component Commander, Air Commodore Amadi, Commander 5 Brigade and Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Boko Haram: We have to maintain control over liberated territories, Burarai tells troops appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...