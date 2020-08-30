Boma Akpore launches production company

Our Reporter

LAW & Order actor, Boma Akpore has launched a new production company in faraway New York, U.S.

Akpore made this known recently in a brief chat with The Nation. “I just launched my own production company, Bonzy Blues Global Partners. Its focus is on TV production and media events. I’m currently working on three short films I plan to submit to film festivals from December 2020.”

The former football player and ex-Mr imperial universe Nigeria 2016 noted that though he’s still modeling, acting is on the front burner of his activities at the moment.

After featuring on two primetime TV shows, The Blacklist and Law & Order, Akpore gives his most memorable experience on the film set as working alongside James Spader in The Blacklist. He went further to stress that his role models include Denzel Washington, Idris Elba, Djimon Hounsou, and Omari Hardwick. “I admire strong black leads who have broken barriers and made a name for themselves in this industry,” he said.