Borno NDLEA Command arrests 85 suspects, impounds 20.706kgs illicit drugs

The Borno State Command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has arrested a total of 85 suspects and impounded 20.706kgs of illicit drugs.

Joseph Icha, NDLEA State Commander Borno State stated this in his July 2020 monthly press release issued in Maiduguri on Thursday.

“NDLEA Borno State Command arrested 85 suspects and convicted two persons in July 2020.While other cases are pending before the federal high court Maiduguri.

“The suspects comprised Eighty-Four (84) men with One (1) woman in the month under review, mostly aged between 20years and 47 years,” he said.

According to him, in the month under review, a total of 20.706kgs of assorted illicit substances were seized and withdrawn from circulation, saying “the substances are made up of Cannabis Sativa 3.283kg, Cocaine 2.8gms, Heroin 1.4gms and Psychotropic substances 17.419kgs.”

He explained further that other drugs and prescription drugs of abuse that are in mils are as follows: Codeine Syrups 1200mils, Pentazocine Injection 40mils, Tramadol Injection 20mils and Oxytocine 170mils, bringing a total of 1430mils.

He stated that forty-two (42) drug users were counselled within the month under review and were successfully treated and handed over to their families, while three others, referred to as clients are admitted to undergo residential counselling in the command.

He reiterated that the Agency enjoyed tremendous synergy with other sister security agencies operating in the state as well as the State government.

