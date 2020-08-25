World News

Boston Biotech Meeting Spread Coronavirus to Slovakia, Australia

By
0
Post Views: Visits 44

An international meeting of Biogen Inc. managers last February likely helped spread the novel coronavirus from Boston to thousands of people as far away as Michigan, Virginia and Australia, according to researchers who conducted a new genetic analysis.

By identifying the genetic profile of the virus that infected meeting attendees or their contacts, the researchers found that the Biogen conference was a “superspreader event,” in which clusters of infections are created through rapid transmission.

U.N. Won’t Act on U.S. Effort to ‘Snapback’ Iran Sanctions

Previous article

2023: What about North-Central?

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News