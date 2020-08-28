Botswana: Minister Dow Not Relieved of Duties

Gaborone — Former Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Dr Unity Dow relinquished her post amicably, an Office of the President press release has explained.

The release says her decision was accepted by President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

It further explains that Dr Dow was not relieved of her duties as previously communicated.

Dr Dow, it says, will continue to serve the nation and country in a different capacity taking note of her exemplary service which the President remains thankful for.

“The President is looking forward to her continuing contribution and service to the country as a Member of Parliament,” it says.

Source : BOPA