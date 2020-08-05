News From Africa Botswana: No Court Hearings During Lockdown Except Urgent Ones By admin 16 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 37 [Botswana Daily News] Gaborone — With effect from August 3, there were no court hearings except for urgent applications. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments