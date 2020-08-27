Botswana: President Reshuffles Cabinet

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday reshuffled cabinet with the new appointments coming into effect the same day.

A press release from Office of the President says Dr Unity Dow is relieved from the position of Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation replaced by Dr Lemogang Kwape.

It says Dr Edwin Dikoloti takes over from Dr Kwape as Minister of Health and Wellness.

The release says Mr Karabo Gare replaces Dr Dikoloti as Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security.

Mr Molebatsi Molebatsi is appointed Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry to replace Mr Gare, it says.

Source : BOPA