Bottas signs new Mercedes deal

Valtteri Bottas has signed a new deal with Mercedes, keeping him at the Formula One team until the end of the 2021 season.

The Finnish driver heads into this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone 30 points adrift of teammate Lewis Hamilton in the world championship.

Next season will mark Bottas’ fifth campaign with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton’s future beyond this year is yet to be confirmed but it is expected the six-time world champion will also stay with Mercedes.

Bottas, who was runner-up to Hamilton last year, joined Mercedes in 2017 and has so far notched eight wins and 12 pole positions with the team.

Like this: Like Loading...