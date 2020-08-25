Boy, 6, shot in sleep ‘by next-door neighbor trying to unload gun’

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:17 EDT, 25 August 2020 | Updated: 17:43 EDT, 25 August 2020

Police have arrested a Maryland couple in connection to a shooting of a six-year-old boy who they say was wounded when his neighbor attempted to unload her boyfriend’s gun.

The incident took place at around 7am on Sunday when Baltimore County police were called to a home in the 21200 block of Capella Court in the Baltimore suburb of Rosedale for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a six-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

A six-year-old boy was asleep in his bed in the 21200 block of Capella Court in the Baltimore suburb of Rosedale on Sunday when police say his neighbor Deyonna Charles discharged her boyfriend’s gun and a bullet went through the wall and struck the child

According to a statement from the police, the child was shot as he slept in his bed.

The boy, who has not been named, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives have determined that the gunshot came from the townhome next door where a woman, identified as 29-year-old Deyonna Charles, fired a handgun into the wall while attempting to unload the weapon belonging to her boyfriend, 28-year-old Corey Nash.

Charles was charged on Tuesday with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in a metropolitan area. She was released on her own recognizance following a bail hearing.

Nash was charged with possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Online records indicate that Nash has a lengthy criminal history in Maryland dating back to at least 2010, which includes charges of assault, robbery, theft, burglary and destruction of property,