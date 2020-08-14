Group petitions Ekiti police boss over rape of minor A 65-year-old pastor, Festus Adebayo, has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in ritual activities. The pastor was alleged to have used the menstrual pad of a lady, Miss Oluwasemilore Iluyomade, for rituals. Adebayo was arrested alongside Gbemisola Olufusi, boyfriend of the lady, who is the […]

The post Boyfriend, pastor nabbed for allegedly using apostle’s daughter for ritual in Ondo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...