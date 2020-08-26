Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie lookalike spark romance rumours

Brad Pitt was seen arriving at France‘s Le Castellet Airport with multi-lingual German model and Angelina Jolie lookalike Nicole Poturalski on Wednesday.

The actor, 56, and the cover star, who is believed to be 27, stepped out of a private jet as they flew from LAX to Charles de Gaulle before travelling to the smaller airport.

The screen star, who shut down claims he’s dating actress Alia Shawkat earlier this year, is believed to be staying at Château Miraval, an estate he purchased for $67 million in 2011 with his ex-wife Angelina.

New romance? Brad Pitt, left, was seen arriving at France ‘s Le Castellet Airport with multi-lingual German model and Angelina Jolie lookalike Nicole Poturalski, right, on Wednesday

Hollywood superstar Brad sported a protective face mask while wearing his signature flat cap, a white T-shirt and khaki green trousers.

He looked stylish as he prepared to spend time in the South of France with Nicole, who he jetted straight in from Los Angeles to meet up with him in Paris, before they embarked on the last leg of their trip.

The US edition of OK! magazine has quoted an eyewitness saying that before boarding their private jet, the pair were seen acting like ‘loved up teenagers’.

‘They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her,’ added the source. ‘He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.’

What a stunner: Nicole Poturalski, 27, is a successful fashion model from Germany, who has graced the cover of ELLE and is currently signed to Next Management in Los Angeles and A Management in her native Germany

Bitter split: The TV and film star’s divorce proceedings with ex Angelina, 45, have stretched into its fourth year (pictured in 2009)

Who’s who? The dark blonde beauty, left, strikes an uncanny resemblance to the screen star’s former spouse (pictured right in 2019)

Fancy residence: The award-wining screen star is believed to be staying at his sprawling luxury estate, Château Miraval

The star’s palatial 35-room home located in the village of Correns in the South of France is where he and his ex Angelina, 45, have vacationed in the past and tied the knot in 2014.

They purchased the 1,100-acre estate for $60 million and are thought to have spent between $10 million and $12 million renovating it.

Little is known about the nature of the beauty’s friendship with Brad, but she frequently updates her 101,000 social media followers with sizzling snaps from her high-profile fashion shoots.

The bombshell has graced the cover of ELLE and is currently signed to Next Management in Los Angeles and A Management in Germany.

Nicole, who enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Ibiza last month, is believed to be based in Berlin.

Jet: The Hollywood heartthrob was seen arriving at Le Bourget airport ahead of boarding a private jet to the South of France

Signature style: White a face mask obscured much of his face, the Hollywood star was easily identifiable by his signature style

You can leave your hat on: As he made his way across the airfield, the father-of-six cautiously placed a hand over his headgear

Safety: Putting safety first, the star made his way onto the aircraft donning a white face mask, amid the COVID-19 pandemic

She has brains as well as beauty and her 10 years on the catwalks of the fashion world has helped her become multi-lingual and she can speak in five different languages.

Nicole comes from Bergkamen, Germany, which is in the old industrial Ruhr region and is of Polish heritage.

On her Facebook page, the fashion star, who is a favourite for British designer Vivienne Westwood, reveals she is single and listed her former city as Warsaw.

Her career has taken her to fashion shows in New York, Paris and Milan and she has been a cover girl for ELLE, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire.

At 13, she wanted to be a marine biologist but was apparently spotted by a talent scout in Disneyland Paris and her parents agreed to allow her to model.

Impressive: The stunner completed her Abitur – German A levels – and founded an organisation devoted to helping sharks

Casually cool: Donning a green shirt over a white top, the actor carried a taupe travel bag as he was guided onto the aircraft

Boarding: The 56-year-old Fight Club star carefully made his way onto the aircraft as he prepared to jet off for his getaway

Stylish arrival: Brad’s companion followed closely behind him, looking effortlessly stylish in a black jacket with beige trousers

Sizzling: Little is known about the nature of the beauty’s friendship with Brad, but she frequently updates her 101,000 social media followers with sizzling snaps from her high-profile fashion shoots

But talented and beautiful model still managed to complete her Abitur – German A levels – and founded an organisation devoted to helping sharks.

While she boasts a long list of accomplishments, the model is particularly proud of her son, Emil, who makes regular appearances on her Instagram account.

In February, Nicole raised eyebrows as she shared a cryptic post of herself strolling along Beverly Hills’ upscale Rodeo Drive.

Captioning the image, which showed her flashing a broad smile while donning a black tank top and a denim miniskirt, she wrote: ‘Missing my strolls with my Love.’

Several weeks later, in March, she alluded to her ‘love’ once again in another post.

Next to a snap of herself wearing grey lounge wear as she clutched a drinking glass, she wrote: ‘Saturdays these days for me is self reflection, reading books spending time with my better half.’

While she shared the posts with candid accompanying captions, Nicole didn’t name or tag the person in question.

When contacted by MailOnline, a representative for Brad Pitt said: ‘We don’t comment on personal relationships.’

MailOnline has contacted Nicole Poturalski’s representatives for further comment.

The TV and film star’s divorce proceedings with ex Angelina, 45, have stretched into a fourth year.

Earlier this month, the Lara Croft actress requested to disqualify Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who married the pair in 2014, for ‘failing to disclose’ his working relationship with one of her former spouse’s attorneys.

The former Hollywood couple share Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The Ad Astra frontman and the One and Only Ivan star’s custody trial is set to begin in October, over a year after their divorce was finalised.

In March, sources claimed Brad has not dated anyone since he split from Angelina in 2016 following a two-year marriage and a 12-year relationship.

‘He doesn’t feel any need to get back on the dating scene right now – his focus is elsewhere, they told TMZ.

In January, an insider denied rumours the thespian and his first wife Jennifer Aniston had rekindled their romantic relationship following a string of alleged secret dates.

The exes – who were married from 2000 until 2005 – were reported to have rekindled their relationship before their cosy appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Love: In February, Nicole raised eyebrows as she shared a snap of herself along with a caption about her mysterious ‘love’

Another: Several weeks later, in March, she alluded to her ‘love’ once again in another post as she mentioned her ‘better half’

In good company: The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was accompanied by flight staff as he headed off

Low-key: They stepped out of a private jet as they flew from LAX to Charles de Gaulle before travelling to the smaller airport

Grand abode: Château Miraval, the French estate Brad purchased for $67 million in 2011 with his estranged wife Angelina

However, the reports were shut down at the time as the source told MailOnline: ‘There is absolutely no truth to this’.

They caused a stir when they were spotted holding hands and embracing at the star-studded SAG Awards.

Following the fan hysteria, an insider close to the Friends actress allegedly claimed she had ‘forgiven’ him, amid speculation that Brad may have been unfaithful to her with Angelina.

After six years off the dating scene, Jennifer began seeing actor Justin Theroux, 48, eventually tying the knot in 2014. But the couple separated in 2017, with Jennifer keeping a single profile since then.

During his time in the limelight, the hunk has dated actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Robin Givens, Sinitta and Thandie Newton, and also been romantically linked to Sienna Miller and Kate Hudson.

Drama: The TV and film star’s divorce proceedings with ex Angelina, 45, have stretched into a fourth year (pictured in 2015)

‘We’re just friends’: The thespian shut down claims he was dating actress Alia Shawkat (pictured in 2019) earlier this year

‘No truth to this’: In January, a source denied rumours he and his first wife Jennifer Aniston had rekindled their romantic relationship after their SAG Awards reunion (pictured)