Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski look flirty NINE months ago as relationship is confirmed 

Brad Pitt and German model and Angelina Jolie lookalike Nicole Poturalski have been pictured enjoying a cosy date night nine months ago, as their relationship was confirmed on Thursday.

The pair were seen cosying up together in the VIP box during Kanye West’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November 2019, with onlookers saying they pair were deep in conversation as they waited for the performance to begin.

Sources revealed on Wednesday that actor Brad, 56, and German model Nicole, 27, were in a relationship after they were spotted touching down at France’s Le Castellet Airport.

During the concert the pair were joined by actress Alia Shawkat, who Brad later shut down claims he’s dating.

On Thursday sources confirmed that Brad and Nicole were dating, telling Page Six: ‘They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together.’

Brad, who previously shut down claims he’s dating actress Alia Shawkat earlier this year, is now believed to be staying at Château Miraval, an estate he purchased for $67 million in 2011 with his ex-wife Angelina.

He sported a protective face mask while wearing his signature flat cap, a white T-shirt and khaki green trousers as he touched down in France on a private jet.

He looked stylish as he prepared to spend time in the South of France with Nicole, who he jetted straight in from Los Angeles to meet up with him in Paris, before they embarked on the last leg of their trip.

The US edition of OK! magazine has quoted an eyewitness saying that before boarding their private jet, the pair were seen acting like ‘loved up teenagers’.

‘They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her,’ added the source. ‘He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.’

The star’s palatial 35-room home located in the village of Correns in the South of France is where he and his ex Angelina, 45, have vacationed in the past and tied the knot in 2014.

They purchased the 1,100-acre estate for $60 million and are thought to have spent between $10 million and $12 million renovating it.

Little is known about the nature of the beauty’s friendship with Brad, but she frequently updates her 101,000 social media followers with sizzling snaps from her high-profile fashion shoots.

The bombshell, who has a son, has graced the cover of ELLE and is currently signed to Next Management in Los Angeles and A Management in Germany.

Nicole, who enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Ibiza last month, is believed to be based in Berlin.

She has brains as well as beauty and her 10 years on the catwalks of the fashion world has helped her become multi-lingual and she can speak in five different languages.

Nicole comes from Bergkamen, Germany, which is in the old industrial Ruhr region and is of Polish heritage.

On her Facebook page, the fashion star, who is a favourite for British designer Vivienne Westwood, reveals she is single and listed her former city as Warsaw.

Her career has taken her to fashion shows in New York, Paris and Milan and she has been a cover girl for ELLE, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire.

At 13, she wanted to be a marine biologist but was apparently spotted by a talent scout in Disneyland Paris and her parents agreed to allow her to model.

But talented and beautiful model still managed to complete her Abitur – German A levels – and founded an organisation devoted to helping sharks.

While she boasts a long list of accomplishments, the model is particularly proud of her son, Emil, who makes regular appearances on her Instagram account.

In February, Nicole raised eyebrows as she shared a cryptic post of herself strolling along Beverly Hills’ upscale Rodeo Drive.

Captioning the image, which showed her flashing a broad smile while donning a black tank top and a denim miniskirt, she wrote: ‘Missing my strolls with my Love.’

Several weeks later, in March, she alluded to her ‘love’ once again in another post.

Next to a snap of herself wearing grey lounge wear as she clutched a drinking glass, she wrote: ‘Saturdays these days for me is self reflection, reading books spending time with my better half.’

While she shared the posts with candid accompanying captions, Nicole didn’t name or tag the person in question.

When contacted by MailOnline, a representative for Brad Pitt said: ‘We don’t comment on personal relationships.’

MailOnline has contacted Nicole Poturalski’s representatives for further comment.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed in a new report that Brad is ‘furious’ at his ex Angelina for allegedly eyeing a move from the US to the UK with five of their six children.

The former Hollywood couple share Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

And the purported move would make it difficult for the star to spend time with his children, as he is based thousands of miles away in Los Angeles.

A source told The Sun: ‘Brad has joint custody of their six children and was upset after seeing reports Angelina was planning a move to the UK.

‘In his eyes it was like a suggestion that he’d somehow lost custody when that couldn’t be further from the truth. If Angelina wanted to leave the country with the children for a permanent move, she’d need to go to court and get permission.

‘Brad knows a lot of it is speculation but Angelina has spoken about wanting to leave America before and seeing stuff like this leads to more questions.’

Their eldest son, Maddox, is spending much of his time in South Korea, where he is a university student.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for comment.

The TV and film star’s divorce proceedings with ex Angelina, 45, have stretched into a fourth year.

Earlier this month, the Lara Croft actress requested to disqualify Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who married the pair in 2014, for ‘failing to disclose’ his working relationship with one of her former spouse’s attorneys.

The Ad Astra frontman and the One and Only Ivan star’s custody trial is set to begin in October, over a year after their divorce was finalised.

In March, sources claimed Brad has not dated anyone since he split from Angelina in 2016 following a two-year marriage and a 12-year relationship.

‘He doesn’t feel any need to get back on the dating scene right now – his focus is elsewhere, they told TMZ.

In January, an insider denied rumours the thespian and his first wife Jennifer Aniston had rekindled their romantic relationship following a string of alleged secret dates.

The exes – who were married from 2000 until 2005 – were reported to have rekindled their relationship before their cosy appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

However, the reports were shut down at the time as the source told MailOnline: ‘There is absolutely no truth to this’.

They caused a stir when they were spotted holding hands and embracing at the star-studded SAG Awards.

Following the fan hysteria, an insider close to the Friends actress allegedly claimed she had ‘forgiven’ him, amid speculation that Brad may have been unfaithful to her with Angelina.

After six years off the dating scene, Jennifer began seeing actor Justin Theroux, 48, eventually tying the knot in 2014. But the couple separated in 2017, with Jennifer keeping a single profile since then.

During his time in the limelight, the hunk has dated actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Robin Givens, Sinitta and Thandie Newton, and also been romantically linked to Sienna Miller and Kate Hudson.

