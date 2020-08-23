Breakdown Of Happenings This Week

This week, sensitive topics were addressed. From those who wanted their hopes rekindled on a reunion, they rewarded those who questioned the choice of words of others to those who were rewarded for their efforts at curbing wrong in society.

Here is a rundown of the week:

“We (Not) Bring It Back Again”



When a video surfaced on the internet of Peter Okoye, a member of the defunct Psquare, saying that Psquare was back, not a few people were excited. In the video, he took responsibility for the issues that have happened and noted that they were looking forward to the future. Less than two hours after the video surfaced, Peter took to his social media to debunk the wait for it…. 2015 video, telling fans to “stop wasting your time”. Undeterred, fans asked him of a possibility to which he answered he is now “Mr P”.

#ProjectMusk



Tech entrepreneur and investor, Elon Musk is now the fourth richest person in the world after he tacked on an extra $8 billion to his net worth $76.8 billion in a single day as Tesla’s shares soared to an all-time high. The Tesla CEO now sits behind Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has a net worth of $99 billion. Interestingly, while the coronavirus surged and market shares dropped, Tesla saw a 300% spike leading to the jump. Fashion didn’t slow down as Bernard Arnault, a French billionaire and CEO of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, only moved to the fifth position. Musk also made history with his SpaceX company last month after the company successfully sent NASA astronauts to space from American soil, the first in nearly a decade.

A great win



Riding on the heel of the Sexual Harassment Bill passage, it, indeed, been an exciting season for justice and even more this week as the ground-shaking BBC documentary “Sex for Grades” bagged an International Emmy Awards nomination for Current Affairs. This investigation led to a revolution against the exchange of sex for grades among some university lecturers. Tweeting about this, Kiki Mordi, the lead investigative journalist on the project, wrote the nomination was not only her victory but “Every single soul that made this project come alive deserves this honour!”

And all the praises go to?



Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s collaboration ‘WAP’ made history after WAP broke the US record for the most first-week streams for a song with 93 million in its first week of release. This was a much-talked-about conversation on social media until a video of her appreciating Jesus, with the popular Nigerian lyrics, “when Jesus says yes, nobody can say no” surfaced. Some Nigerians opined that thanking God for a song that heavily uses profane lyrics was quite disrespectful. However, others opined that she has a personal relationship with her maker and shouldn’t be judged.

#NoToPaedophilia



Amazon France withdrew advertisements for child-like sex dolls from its website after an online outcry. And this is all thanks to the French AIVI anti-paedophilia movement which alerted authorities on Twitter over the weekend, prompting widespread outrage on social media. The screenshoots of some dolls had descriptions such as “realistic”, “virgin” and “flat-chested” for “maximum pleasure”. Thankfully, the links to the site were disabled immediately. In a tweet by Adrien Taquet, France’s junior minister in charge of child protection wrote in part, “Banishing child crime from our society is everyone’s responsibility.” We strongly agree.