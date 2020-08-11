BREAKING: Boko Haram Arm Suppliers Neutralized Enroute Nigeria (Graphic Photos)

About four men suspected to be arm suppliers to Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by operatives of the Niger Republic army.

The Boko Haram arm suppliers were intercepted by Nigerien forces before reaching the border that leads to Nigeria.

The suspected terrorists, who were said to be Lybians, were busted and annihilated on Sunday, August 9, on their way to northeast Nigeria.

Recall that the atrocities of Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP have brought a nightmare on some Nigerians living in the northeast and northwest regions of the country.

Since the emergence of Boko Haram as a full-fledged terrorist group in Nigeria, the group has continuously wreaked havoc on villages, killed people and left thousands of people displaced.

Over 60 persons have been killed this year across the Northwestern states of Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara this year. Many termed it a massacre going on in this region as a result of almost a daily attack by bandits and herdsmen.

Libyan arms dealers to Katsina bandits were today intercepted by the gallant security officers of Niger Republic on their attempt to cross into Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram terrorists have invaded many communities in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State, killing scores of farmers and herders after rustling hundreds of their domestic animals, mostly cows.

Magumeri is North and about 40 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital, which has witnessed a series of Boko Haram attacks.

One such attack included the abduction of oil exploration firm’s workers and staff of the Department of Geology, University of Maiduguri, on a mission around the shores of the Lake Chad Basin.

Sources said the latest attack forced hundreds of displaced persons from the affected communities of Puciwa and Koleram to take refuge at Magumeri town, with no presence of police and other security agents.

Confirming the incident, the Acting Secretary of the council, Mallam Wali, said the whole communities bordering Magumeri Local Government headquarters, Gubio Council and Gajigana axis, near Nganzai council area, were currently under Boko Haram control.

His words: “We are much terrified with the latest and deadly attacks by insurgents.

“The whole communities bordering Magumeri Local Government headquarters, Gubio council and Gajigana axis, near Nganzai Council Area, have been terrorised.

“As I speak to you, communities of Puciwa and Koleram are under Boko Haram control.

“This fresh incident has left many of my people dead and injured, while unspecified number of those who survived the onslaught have relocated to Magumeri for safety, as their means of livelihoods have been jeopardised.

“But we are doing our best to ensure that the displaced ones are properly taken care of, as we collaborate with security agencies to find lasting peace in the communities.”

Like this: Like Loading...