By Gabriel Ogunjobi
453 new cases of COVID-19 have just been announced as recorded today in Nigeria.
In the new cases, the nation’s capital is ahead of Lagos, the epicentre of the virus with a close margin of 4 cases.
While FCT recorded 75 new cases, other states have the following cases below:
Lagos-71
Benue-53
Delta-39
Borno-30
Enugu-25
Plateau-24
Osun-20
Read Also: BREAKING: Senator Buruji Kashamu dies of COVID-19
Abia-19
Oyo-17
Kaduna-16
Kano-13
Ebonyi-13
Ogun-9
Kwara-7
Ondo-6
Gombe-3
Ekiti-2
Akwa Ibom-1
Rivers-1
453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-75
Lagos-71
Benue-53
Delta-39
Borno-30
Enugu-25
Plateau-24
Osun-20
Abia-19
Oyo-17
Kaduna-16
Kano-13
Ebonyi-13
Ogun-9
Kwara-7
Ondo-6
Gombe-3
Ekiti-2
Akwa Ibom-1
Rivers-1
46,140 confirmed
33,044 discharged
942 deaths pic.twitter.com/2DrEcdQTN5
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 8, 2020
Now, the country has 46,140 confirmed, of which 33,044 patients have recovered but 942 died.
The post BREAKING: Abuja ahead of Lagos as Nigeria records new COVID-19 cases appeared first on Breaking News.
Comments