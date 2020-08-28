BREAKING: Airline reveals identities of Lagos helicopter crash victims

By Samuel Oamen

The identities of victims of the helicopter crash in a residential part of Opebi in Lagos on Friday afternoon have been revealed.

The three of them, according to Quorum Company, owners of the helicopter, were crew members.

Two of them, including the pilot, were confirmed dead while the third victim was rushed to Lagos Teaching University Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja where he is receiving treatment.

The light helicopter with registration Number 5N-BQW was flying from Port-Harcourt to Lagos when it crashed between two buildings in Ikeja en-route to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The firm, in a statement, explained: “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful.

“In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.

“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”