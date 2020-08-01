BREAKING: Arsenal beat Chelsea to win FA Cup

Adeyinka Akintunde

Arsenal are winners of the 2020 English FA Cup, after beating Chelsea 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium.

Christian Pulisic scored in 14 minutes with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice to give Arsenal their second FA Cup victory over the Blues in three years

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic got sent off in the 73rd minute of the match

This win guarantees Arsenal’s place in next season’s Europa League.

