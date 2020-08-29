Daily News

BREAKING: Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 to win Community Shield

By
0
Adeyinka Akintunde

Arsenal have won the community shield cup after a penalty shoot-out victory against Liverpool.

The scoreline was 1-1 after full time, forcing the two teams to a penalty shoot-out.

Aubameyang opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 12th minute before Minamino equalised for the Red Devils in the 73rd minute.

Arsenal scored all five kicks while Liverpool missed one.

Details shortly…

