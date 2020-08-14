BREAKING: Arsenal Completes Signing Of Former Chelsea Star, Willian

Arsenal has completed the signing of former Chelsea star, Willian on a three-year contract, the club has confirmed.

The Brazilian midfielder, who spent seven years at Stamford Bridge, was available on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new deal with Chelsea.

The Blues had offered the 32-year-old a two-year contract, however, Willian and his agent, Kia Joorachbian, held firm on their demands for a three-year deal and negotiations reached an impasse.

Arsenal was willing to meet those demands, though, with head coach Mikel Arteta keen to add experienced players to his squad.

After confirming his departure from Chelsea last week, Willian penned an open letter to the club’s supporters.

“They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense,” he wrote.

“Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning.

“I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt!

“The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!

“My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you!”

TSJ/UK Independent

