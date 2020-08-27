Breaking: Attah of Igala, Michael Ameh Oboni II, is dead

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Attah of Igala, Michael Ameh Oboni II, is dead. Sources said he died on Thursday morning at Wada Hospital.
“His death will be announced officially, during the day”, a source told Vanguard.
Before his death, he was the chairman, Kogi State traditional council.
