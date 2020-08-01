Daily News

BREAKING: Aubameyang, Giroud to start in FA Cup final

Gabonese striker, Pierre, Emerick Aubameyang and France and former Arsenal forward, Olivier Giroud will start as Arsenal battle Chelsea at the 2020 English FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, knowing that a win will guarantee his side a place in Euprope next season also starts with Nicholas Pepe and Alexander Lackazette, with Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard beginning with Christian Pulisic and Jorginho.

 

