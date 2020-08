Spanish giants FC Barcelona have qualified for the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Champion League with a 3-1 defeat of Napoli.

A Clement Lenqlet’s header opened scoring before magical Messi scored a spectacular goal.

Suarez scored the third from the penalty spot before Insigne pulled one back.

The Spanish held on throughout the second half to qualify for the Quarter Finals where they will lock horns with Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal.

