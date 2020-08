Adeyinka Akintunde

Bayern Munich are through to the UEFA Champions League final.

The German side beat Olympique Lyon 3-0 in Lisbon to qualify for their eleventh European final

Serge Gnabry scored twice before for Bayern Munich, before Robert Lewandowski scored two minutes to the end of the game.

The Germans have won all their matches in the season’s competition

Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint German on Sunday to battle for the Champions League title