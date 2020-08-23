Daily News

BREAKING: Bayern, PSG starting X1 for UCL final

By
0
Post Views: Visits 43

Adeyinka Akintunde  

German giants Bayern have named a strong side for the final of the UEFA Champions League against French Champions PSG tonight.

PSG’s Thiago Silva returns to the starting eleven in what is believed to be his final game for the club.

Bayern, on its part, named a three-man attack of Gnabry, Lewandowski and Coman.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSG XI:

Navas; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Marquinhos, Herrera, Paredes; Di María, Neymar, Mbappé.

Bayern XI:

Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Militia in eastern DRCongo agrees to stop attacks

Previous article

Africa: Total Number of Covid-19 Cases Across Continent Nears 1.2 Million

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News