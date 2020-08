Lewandoski’s Bayern Munich has now beaten Messi’s Barcelona, 8 goals to 2 in Lisbon.

The match was fully dominated by the winning side.

First half of the match ended 4 – 1 and the remainder goals rolled in the second 45 minutes.

Bayern Munich will now proceed to the semi-final of the Champions League to either play Man. City or Lyon.

This is Barcelona’s worst defeat in the UEFA Champions League

Details Shortly……

