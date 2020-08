Adeyinka Akintunde

Ozoemena Chukwu has won this week’s Head-of-House challenge.

He is the third housemate, and the first male to win the challenge, after Nengi and Lucy

He emerged winner of the games, after beating seventeen other housemates at the arena.

Ozo also appointed Dorathy to be his deputy Head-of-House, which she accepted.

With this victory, Ozo is exempted from evictions on Sunday, alongside his deputy, Dorathy. They also has access to the Head-of-House lounge.

