BREAKING: Black Panther star, Boseman dies of colon cancer

By
By Omolola Afolabi

Chadwick Boseman, the lead actor in the popular movie” Black Panther” is dead.

The actor has been battling colon cancer since 2016 and died at home with his family and wife by his side, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account.

He was 43, his publicist, Nicki Fioravante said in a statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement said.

