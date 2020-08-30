BREAKING: Brighto evicted from #BBNaija

By Alao Abiodun

Lockdown housemate, Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame known as Brighto, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

The 29-year-old marine engineer from Edo State was evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday night.

Brighto is the ninth housemate to be evicted from the keenly contested reality show.

All housemates comprising Tolanibaj, Trickytee, Kiddwaya, Brighto, Prince, Erica, Lucy Neo, Wathoni, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon were up for eviction.

His eviction leaves 11 housemates to compete for the N85m grand prize.