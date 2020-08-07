Assembly members didn’t sit in my room ― APC candidate

Obaseki is a liability to PDP ― Ganduje

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CHAIRMAN, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mai Malla Buni on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the governorship candidate of the party in the September 19 elections, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Buni, who stated this while briefing State House correspondents after presenting the APC candidate to the President said that Buhari gave his blessings to the candidate.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu at the briefing debunked the allegation that 14 members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly sat in his house on Thursday to impeach the Speaker of the House and elect a new one.

He said: “Let me debunk the statement that 17 members of the State House of Assembly sat in my sitting room, it is not true.”

He also said that there was no truth in the insinuations that President Buhari did not want to see him, alleging that it was a falsehood being spread by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Also speaking, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State described his Edo State counterpart and candidate of the PDP in the September elections, Godwin Obaseki, as a liability to the PDP.

“I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully.”

Vanguard

The post BREAKING: Buhari endorses Ize-Iyamu appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...