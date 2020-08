By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, led Ize-Iyamu to the meeting.

Others on the entourage of the party candidate are Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State Atiku Bagudu and his Kano counterpart, Abdulahi Ganduje

Details shortly…

Like this: Like Loading...