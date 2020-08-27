BREAKING: Buhari presides over Council of State meeting

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is hosting a virtual Council of State meeting with former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the only ex-leader in physical attendance.
The meeting, which kicked off at 11:00am, also has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, physically present.
Among the former heads of government sighted attending via video, as at the take- off of the meeting, are former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida; Chief Ernest Shonekan and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.
Also sighted on video are some former Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN).
Also attending physically are Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mallam Mohammed Bello.
Details shortly…
