BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Sets Aside Deregistration Of Political Parties By INEC

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reversed the de-registration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Appeal Court led by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has set aside the judgement of Federal High Court that upheld INEC’s actions saying the de-registration exercise was illegal for not following due process.

The court subsequently ordered that the 74 deregistered parties should be relisted as registered political parties in Nigeria.

