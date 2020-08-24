BREAKING: COVID-19 cases now 52548 in Nigeria

By Gabriel Ogunjobi

Nigeria now has 52548 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 321 new cases recorded on Tuesday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 39,257 patients have now been discharged, with 1004 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Friday night with 98 cases, with FCT State following with 34 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Kaduna-30

Nasarawa-25

Benue-21

Plateau-17

Rivers-15

Adamawa-11

Ogun-11

Enugu-9

Edo-8

Delta-7

Ekiti-7

Gombe-5

Ebonyi-4

Bayelsa-3

Kano-3

Ondo-3

Cross River-2

Imo-2

Kebbi-2

Niger-2

Abia-1

Bauchi-1