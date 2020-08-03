BREAKING: COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC

Adeyinka Akintunde

896 patients have so far died from the Coronavirus in Nigeria, with 20,663 patients discharged.

This is according to tweets released on Monday night by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)

The tweet revealed that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases, with 88 cases, followed by Kwara State with 33 cases

Other states read as follows:

Osun-27 FCT-25 Enugu-25 Abia-20 Kaduna-17 Plateau-13 Rivers-13 Delta-10 Gombe-8 Ogun-4 Oyo-3 Katsina-1 Bauchi-1

20,663 discharged

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 3, 2020

