BREAKING: COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC

Adeyinka Akintunde

 

896 patients have so far died from the Coronavirus in Nigeria, with 20,663 patients   discharged.

This is according to tweets released on Monday night by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)

The tweet revealed that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases, with   88 cases, followed by Kwara State with 33 cases

Other states read as follows:

Osun-27 FCT-25 Enugu-25 Abia-20 Kaduna-17 Plateau-13 Rivers-13 Delta-10 Gombe-8 Ogun-4 Oyo-3 Katsina-1 Bauchi-1

 

