BREAKING: COVID-19 deaths shoot past 1,000 in Nigeria

1,002 persons have died of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, released on Sunday night, 322 new cases were recorded across the country.

So far, Nigeria has 52,227 confirmed cases with 38,945 persons discharged.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases on Sunday night with 130, followed by Bauchi State with 36 cases and the Federal Capital Territory with 25 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Bayelsa-14 Ogun-14 Oyo-14 Anambra-13 Kaduna-12 Ondo-11 Abia-10 Osun-6 Plateau-5 Kwara-5 Kano-4 Ebonyi-3 Sokoto-2 Borno-1

