BREAKING: Deputy Speaker Of Edo State House Of Assembly Impeached

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye has been impeached.

Hon. Idiaye was impeached on Wednesday during the House’s plenary session in Benin City.

The lawmaker who represents Akoko-Edo Constituency I and four other members of the Assembly had on Monday pledged their support to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The other four lawmakers include Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo Constituency II; Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, Orhiomwon East Constituency; Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency I; and Mr. Hon. Vincent Uwadiae, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency II.

